1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was speaking to the Somali community in Norway in Oslo, gave a briefing on the political situation, the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab, constitutional issues and the reconstruction of the country.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting in Oslo with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Mr. Jonas Gahr Støre, as they discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, jointly chaired the International Peace Forum, Oslo Forum, which opened in Oslo.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting with the King of Norway, King Harald V, and Crown Prince Haakon Magnus at the royal palace in Oslo.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre said that the Somali government is uniting all the different trainings of the Armed Forces that are being helped by our friendly governments.

6- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, opened a meeting to present a complete report on the assessment of the damage caused by the floods and floods of El Niño last year.

7- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, H.E. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nor Madobe, chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the People’s Assembly and the Standing Committee of the Jubaland State Assembly in Kismayo, Jubbaland.

8- The Federal Government of Somalia has said that almost 50 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab were killed in the war in El Dheer district of Galgaduud region.

9- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Maalim Mohamud, held a virtual meeting with the Ministers of the Constitution of the Federal Member States to launch consultations on how to undertake the review of five chapters of the Draft Constitution.

10- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim, met in Geneva with the Director General of the International Labor Organization, Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo.

11- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag) participated in an event to unveil the reconstruction and modernization of the Command of the Road Security/Safety Police.

12- The Somali Cabinet has passed provisions related to the revision of the Regulations on Identification and Public Registration and a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Cooperation between the countries of Somalia and Norway.

13- Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Somalia H.E. Fardowsa Osman Egal met with the Italian Ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario Dacco’ Coppi.

14- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige chaired the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Financial Management System, Resources and the members of donors in cooperation with the Government of Somalia.

15- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia Mr. Mukhtar Robow Ali Abu Mansoor had a meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mr. Tawfiq Binu Fawsaan.

16- The Minister of Planning of Somalia, Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene), welcomed the resumption of development projects in Puntland State.

17- The Minister of Communications of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Aden Macalin Ali and the head of the World Bank in Somalia, Kristina Svensson, jointly opened a conference to strengthen the East African Digital Network Project in Nairobi.

18- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia and the Chairman of the Commemoration Committee for Independence Days on June 26 and July 1, Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali-Hoosh, chaired a meeting of committee members to discuss preparations for the commemoration of national days.

19- The Ministry of Internal Security of Somalia has called rival warring clans in North of Galgudud to stop the fighting and initiate peace talks.

20- The Somali National Army has found more dead bodies of Kharijites Al Shabab who have been badly defeated in Eldheer district of Galgaduud region.

21- The National Prosecutor’s Office has referred 19 accused persons to the Banadir Regional Court for spreading hatred, incitement and other anti-social acts on social media.