1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has congratulated all the Somali people on the 1st July celebration of Independence Day and the unity of the country.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud participated in the flag raising ceremony on the night of July 1, receiving a salute from units of the Somali National Army.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the independence and unity of the country, called on the Somali people to strengthen their solidarity and preserve the legacy of their ancestors.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud along with other leaders of the nation attended a state funeral for the former Speaker of the People’s Assembly Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari who died last week in Mogadishu.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who had a lunch meeting with officials of federal government agencies representing the Northern regions (Somaliland) of the country shared the efforts of the government to prevent foreign interference and protect the independence and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated the President of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh, the government and the people of Djibouti on the Independence Day of June 27.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended an event commemorating the First President of Somalia, H.E. Adan Abdulle Osman (Adan Adde).

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud issued a decree to establish the National Climate Fund, and the head of the office was named Liban Dahir Obsiiye.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre congratulated the Somali people on the important occasion of the 1st of July of the independence of our country.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, inaugurated the meeting of the National Committee on Vaccination, Elimination of Typhoid Disease and the forum for saving Somali children.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama, participated in the commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day with the Somali people living in Egypt.

12- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre and his delegation left for Baghdad, Iraq, after receiving an invitation from the Prime Minister of Iraq.

13- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madoobe) congratulated the Somali people on the occasion of the 1st of July, which coincided with the 64th anniversary of the independence of the southern regions of the country and the union of the north and the south.

14- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor Madoobe, has opened the book of condolence for the former Speaker of the People’s Assembly, the late Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

15- The fifth session of the 11th Parliament will open on July 6, 2024.

16- The President of the Republic of Djibouti, Honorable Ismail Omar Guelle, has condoled the death of the former Speaker of the Somali People’s Assembly, the late Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari.

17- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, H.E. Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi met in Cairo, his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, H.E. Sameh Shoukry, while discussing the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

18- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Daud Aweys Jama, participated in an event in Baghdad, Iraq, to commemorate the Iraqi Press Day, which marked the first time a newspaper was published in Baghdad in 1869.

19- The Minister of Health of Somalia Federal Government of Somalia Dr. Ali Haji Adam closed the opening ceremony of the meeting of the National Committee for Vaccination and Eradication of Typhoid Disease and the forum for saving Somali children.

20- The Minister of State for Ports and Maritime Transport of Somalia Mohamed Abdulqadir Mohamed participated in the meeting of ministers of the ISCOS Regional Organization in East, South and North Africa.

21- The Turkish government has hosted delegations from Somalia and Ethiopia to Ankara to discuss the dispute arising from the false agreement between Ethiopia and the administration of the northern regions.

22- The Somali National Army, alongside local forces have arrested a Khariji terrorist member after an operation in areas under Ruun-nirgood district in the Middle Shabelle region.

23- The security forces of Galmudug have arrested Mohamed Osman Abdirahman, who is accused of killing Liban Adan Ibrahim, who was one of the youths of that city, in Guriceel district.