1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over an emergency meeting where the security agencies discussed the attack by the Kharijites Al-Shabab terrorists on Lido Beach, where innocent youths were killed.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent his condolences to the people, families and relatives of the martyrs killed by the Kharijites in the Lido Beach attack, promising that the government will continue the fight against terrorism.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has welcomed the communique from the second conference of Islamic religious scholars which was recently concluded in Mogadishu.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre said that the attack on Lido Beach and the killing of innocent young people was against the religion and morals.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has sent his condolences to the people and the families of the youth killed in the Lido Beach attack.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre who visited the hospitals where the people who were injured in the Lido attack, said that strict measures have been taken to hold the officials who were working in the attacked areas accountable.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre closed the second conference of Somali Islamic scholars, which discussed the unity of scholars, and urged them to strengthen their unity and avoid division.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has appointed Mohamed Isaaq Ibrahim (Fatir) as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of the East African Community.

9- The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has approved the Draft Bill on National Elections and the Draft Bill on Political Parties and Organizations in the Country.

10- The Cabinet has held an extraordinary meeting to discuss on the terrorist attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jamad, has chaired a meeting that discussed ways to provide immediate aid to the people affected in the terrorist attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

12- Civil society groups, including women and youth have participated in a large demonstration against the attack of the Kharijites Al Shabab on civilians at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

13- The Minister of Health of Somalia, Dr. Ali Haji Aden, praised the hospitals in Mogadishu for their efficient service to the people who were injured in the terrorist attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

14- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartag, has chaired a meeting to strengthen security in Mogadishu.

15- Somali Islamic scholars have strongly condemned the brutal attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu by the Kharijites terrorist group of Al Shabab which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

16- Somali National Forces have captured a member of the terrorist group Al Shabab, Idris Mohamed Sheikh, who was in charge of collecting extortion money from the people in Galgadud Region..

17- The National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) arrested four Kharijites conspirators in Mogadishu, who were carrying landmines to harm innocent Somali people.

18- The Minister of Education of Somalia, Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir has chaired a meeting to discuss how to provide relief to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

19- The Minister of Finance of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige has closed the 22nd meeting of the Ministers of Finance at the federal and state levels, which lasted for three days in Mogadishu.

20- The Banadir Regional Court has sentenced a group of youth to six months in prison for acts of social incitement and hatred. The sentence sends a message to all people who misuse social media.

21- Somalia’s Finance Minister Bihi Iman Iige said that the country’s economic growth is due to the country’s improving security, and there is a need to work together to stabilize the country.

22- The International Organization of Muslim Scholars has condoled with the government, the Somali people and the families of those who died in the terrorist attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

23- The Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, attended the meeting of Ministers of Endowment in Islamic countries in Makkah Al Mukarama.

24- A delegation from the East African Regional Association for Civil Aviation has met with the heads of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation in Mogadishu.