1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is attending the China-Africa Summit in Beijing, in the People’s Republic of China.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a crucial meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jingping, in Beijing.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivered a speech at the China-Africa Summit in Beijing, explaining the importance of cooperation between the two sides and the progress Somalia is making.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over a conference on cooperation between Somalia and China’s Blue Economy in Beijing.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held meetings with the Presidents of Libya, Eritrea and Kenya in Beijing, discussing the strengthening of relations between the two sides.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with the Vice President of the European Union, Josep Borrell and discussed cooperation and collaboration between the two sides.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the Commanders of the Armed Forces in Mogadishu, where the President instructed them the acceleration of operations to liberate the country from the Khawarij Al Shabaab.

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dismissed MP Abdirishid Mohamed Nur Jilley who was the President’s Special Envoy for Health and Nutrition.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre had a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Mr. Mustafa Madbouly, in Cairo, and discussed strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre inaugurated the National Plan for Sustainable Solutions for IDPs.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a meeting with the Vice Presidents of Jubbaland and Galmudug administrations at his residence.

12- The Cabinet Weekly Meeting has issued a call to the nation to unite for the defense of the country, adding that Somalia stands for the maintain of peace and stability in the region.

13- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia Dr. Abdullahi Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, while discussing the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

14- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, opened the Somalia Humanitarian Forum in Mogadishu organized by the Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), which discussed the humanitarian situation. of the country.

15- The Speaker of the House of the People Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe and the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Saleh Ahmed Jama, participated in the commemoration of the 102nd Republic Day of Turkey, which was held at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

16- The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has approved a memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism between Somalia and Kenya.

17- The Minister of Internal Security of Somalia Mr. Abdillahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag) has closed a training for some of the Somali Police Force at the General Kahiye Academy in Mogadishu.

18- The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change issued a press release on deforestation, adding serious warnings against the violation of the Environmental Protection and Management Act.

19- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Daud Aweis, has closed trained about 30 members of the national media, film companies and other media in the country to learn how to make and produce films and documentary programs.

20- The Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Mr. Bashir Mohamed Jama, held talks with representatives from UNICEF and UNSOM, and the meeting discussed the strengthening of child rights protection laws.

21- The Minister of Finance, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, gave a speech at the Somali Business and Professional Forum in the United States.

22- The Minister of Commerce and and Industries, Mr. Jibril Abdirashid, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, jointly participated in the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

23- The Somali National Forces with the support of the people of Hiraan Region have carried out operations against the Kharijites in areas under the Halgan district, where they have destroyed the positions of the enemy.