1-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with the President of Algeria, Mr. Abdulmajid Tabboun, congratulating him on his re-election.

2-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met the Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Michael E. Langley, and discussed advancing the Somalia-US security partnership and joint counter-terrorism efforts.

3-Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has underscored the crucial need to uphold the sovereignty and unity of the nation, urging the Somali people to commit to these ideals.

4-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre laid the foundation stone for the building of the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs of Somalia.

5-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met with the leaders of the South West and various sectors of society in Baidoa.

6-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a dinner meeting with the Vice Presidents of Galmudug and Jubbaland states Mr. Ali Dahir Eid and Mr. Mohamud Sayid Adan.

7-The Speaker of the House of the People Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe) met with the Ambassador of the European Union to Somalia Karin Johansson.

8-The Speaker of the Upper House Senator Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, met with the EU Ambassador to Somalia Mrs. Karin Johansson.

9-The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, participated in the Conference on Security and Climate Change, which discussed how the issues of climate and security are connected.

10-The Minister of Finance, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige chaired the meeting of the financial management committee which brings together the Federal Government of Somalia and the International Economic Organizations.

11-The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Maallim Fiqi, attended the 162nd meeting of the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League in Cairo.

12-The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali has closed a training related to the different skills of emergency response in Mogadishu to employees of SoDMA.

13-The Minister of National Planning, Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman has attended a crucial meeting of National Transformation Plan in Dhusamareb aimed at unifying the country’s development plans.

14-Minister of Health Dr. Ali Haji Aden, chaired a meeting between the leadership of the medical colleges and the officials of the Ministry.

15-The Minister of Public Works has closed the meeting between the Ministries of Public Works of the Federal Member States and the Federal Government of Somalia held in Mogadishu.

16-The Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr. Abdiqafar Ilmi Hange has opened the 2025 national budget consultation meeting in Mogadishu.

17-The Ministry of Finance of Somalia held a meeting in Mogadishu to discuss the government’s budget for 2025, which was attended by businesses and social sectors.

18-The Minister of State for Health, Drs. Maryam Mohamed Hussein, met with a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

19-The Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, had a meeting with the Director of Africa for the King Salman Relief Center, Mr. Yazid Hamoud.

20-The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Hirshabelle Ministry of Endowment has started the second phase of awareness to prevent and fight extremist ideology in Aden Yabal District in the Middle Shabelle region.

21-The Governor of Banadir Region, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale, opened the football tournament for Mogadishu districts.

22-The National Telecommunications Authority, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has held a workshop focusing on regulations for competition regulators in the telecommunications market and maritime fiber cables.

23-Somali Islamic scholars who held a press conference in Mogadishu called on the Somali people to unite in defending the country against the aggression of Ethiopia.

24-The Commander of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, accompanied by the commander of special operations of the US forces, Colonel David Haskell, visited the Middle Shabelle region to inspect the acceleration of operations against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

25-The Armed Forces Court of Somalia issued different verdicts in the case of 7 suspects who are being held for murder, disrupting security and abuse of government land.

26-Colonel Ahmed Khalif Jinow has been elected as the Vice President of the African Military Judicial Council in charge of the East African region, after an election that took place in Lusaka, Zambia.