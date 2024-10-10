1-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries and regional issues.

2-The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired the meeting of the National Consultative Council which is still ongoing in Mogadishu.

3-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has closed a high-level training for up to 350 officers of the Somali National Army.

4-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sent his condolences to the family, relatives and the Somali people following the death of Abdirahman Abdulle Osman Shuke, who was a former cabinet member in the military regime in Somalia.

5-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has briefed the nation about the meeting of the National Consultative Council and the achievements made so far. He noted that important agendas were discussed at the meeting, such as accelerating the fight against terrorism, liberating the country, reconciliation, and election issues.

6-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre launched the Badmaal program, which focuses on supporting coastal communities and improving fisheries management across the country.

7-The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia has passed the 2025 government budget proposal with a majority vote.

8-The Speaker of the House of the People’s Assembly of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) and his delegation have started an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

9-The Speaker of the Upper House of the Somali Parliament, Mr. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, met rmembers of the Union of Somali Universities in his office, discussing progress and challenges in education sector.

10-The Ministry of Education of Somalia has launched a scholarship in the country to give the top 250 students in the secondary school’s examinations.

11-The Mayor and the Governor of Mogadishu, Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale) participated in an event to present the 1st phase of the study of the design of Water Drainage in Mogadishu.

12-The Governor and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) had a meeting with the Representative of the World Food Organization WFP in Somalia Mr. El-Khidir Daloum.

13-The President of Galmudug State Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye and other officials participated in the signing of the agreement on the construction of the Port of Hobyo in Mudug region.

14-Somalia giving scholarships to 100 students from Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

15-The Minister of Education Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir met with the Social Service Development Committee of the House of the People.

16-The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development held a consultation meeting in Mogadishu to discuss the acceleration of the National Transformation Plan for 2025-2029.

17-The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ahmed Maallim Fiqi has closed a session of a diplomatic training for 12 ambassadors and 21 officers who work in diplomatic affairs.

18-The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has condemned the importation of illegal weapons from Ethiopia, noting that the government is taking strict measures to prevent these issues and protect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

19-The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, detailed the plan of the final operation of ATMIŞ, noting that the SNA forces have taken over more than 27 locations from the ATMIŞ forces.

20-The Deputy Minister of Information, Mr. Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalah, participated in the annual meeting of American Somali Culture and Heritage in Minneapolis.

21-The Somali Police Force in the Banadir region has arrested 24 youths who have been disturbing the public and the security of Mogadishu.

22-The State Minister of Defense, Mr. Omar Ali Abdi, had a meeting with the Director General of the East African Security Organization, Paul Kahuria Njema, discussing the strengthening of security in the region and the threat of terrorism.

23-The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Bulale, held a meeting with the medical workers of the Somali community living in the Minnesota region of the United States.

24-The Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf Al Addala held meetings with MP Ilhan Omar, Senior Advisor Hamsa Warfa and Nadiya Mohamed, the Mayor of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

25-The Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed, had a meeting with the Ambassador of Djibouti to Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Yusuf.

26-The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin had a meeting with the Director of the East Africa Security Association, Paul Kahuria Njema and they discussed the security of the region, the threat of terrorism and other issues.

27-The Commander of the Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi had a meeting with the Counter-Terrorism Adviser at the US Embassy in Somalia Flannery Robert.

28-Commander of the Somali Police Force Brig. General Asad Osman Abdullahi has visited the headquarters of Taxes Re-enforcement Branch of the Somali Police Force.

29-The Somali Armed Forces, with the help of the public and international friends, have killed almost 60 members of the Kharijites Al-Shabab terrorists in operations that took place in Galgudud and Middle Shabelle regions.

30-The Somali National Forces carried out military operations in El-Dheer district of Galgudud region, where they killed 27 members of the Kharijites Al Shabaab.