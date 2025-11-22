RADIO MUQDISHO:-Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing.

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent congratulations to Somali teachers on the occasion of Teacher Appreciation Day, November 21.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the prominent Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdirashid Ali Suufi.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated Somali Football Refree, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the best referee in Africa for the year 2025.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed Dr. Yaxya Ibrahim Malin as the Senior Political Advisor to the Office of the President.

5- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre chaired a meeting to accelerate the preparations for the Local Elections, emphasizing the importance of completing the tasks within their timely deadlines.

6- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre participated in a ceremony marking the birth of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre attended an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of Somalia’s signing of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

8- The Cabinet approved important laws and agreements, including the Somalia-Rwanda cooperation, the initiative to combat female genital mutilation, and the women, peace and security strategic plan, among other important items.

9- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre laid the foundation stone for the construction of the National Agricultural Research Institute.

10- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre conducted an inspection of the National Independent Electoral Commission and Borders, where voter cards for the elections began to be issued.

11- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre had a meeting with Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdirashid Sheikh Ali Suufi.

12- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama opened the Second National Assessment and Monitoring Conference, to strengthen unified planning and monitoring of government agencies.

13- Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), met in Nairobi with the Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, Moses M. Wetang’ula.

14- The Senate (Upper House) of the Parliament approved the members of the National Human Rights Commission.

15- The Chief Justice, Lawyer Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, opened in Mogadishu the Conference of Somali Judges, a two-day event. The forum focused on judicial service activities, progress made, and existing challenges.

16- The Ministers of Defense and Finance met with the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation, efforts to strengthen governance, and the funding to support Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabab and ISIS.

17- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, H.E. Daud Aweis Jama, chaired the task force meeting for implementing the National Change Plan for 2026, attended by leaders of the political pillar and officials from the Ministry of Information.

18- The Minister of Defense, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, opened a training on Work Instruction Procedures, delivered by experts from the SJGAP program.

19- The Minister of Women and Development of Human Rights Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi inaugurated the Emergency Child Aid Center intended to allow children to contact authorities quickly when they face abuse.

20- The Minister of Women and Development of Human Rights Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi has overseen an event in which the new Deputy Minister of the Ministry, Mariam Ali Abukar has assumed the office.

21- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, H.E. Daud Aweis Jama, presented a gift from the Peace Museum of Arta, Djibouti to the Speaker of Upper House H.E. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi.

22- The Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir sent congratulations and praise on Somali Teachers’ Day, observed on November 21.

23- The Minister of Communications and Technology Mohamed Aden Moalim chaired a meeting on integrating the functioning of the state, accelerating modern administrative procedures, and increasing cooperation and coordination among the relevant ministries of the governance system.

24- The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Mohamed Abdi Hayir conducted an inspection at the Gaalooge company center, which imports modern farming equipment and tools.

25- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Prof. Salim Aliyow Ibrow met with the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Alper Aktaş.

26- The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Prof. Salim Aliyow Ibrow met with the Chairman of the Somalia Chamber of Commerce, Mohamud Abdikarim Gabeyre, to discuss boosting business and job creation.

27- The Minister of Public Works and Housing Elmi Mohamud Nur met with Kenya’s Minister of Public Works, Land and Planning, Hon. Alice Wahome in Nairobi.

28- The Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bashir Mohamed Jama spoke at the UNFCCC COP30 podium in Belém, Brazil, emphasizing the importance of protecting life, the economy, and the environment.

29- The National Auditor General Ahmed Isse Gutale chaired a meeting of International Stakeholders of the Office of the Auditor General, highlighting the office’s progress in 2025 and plans for 2026.

30- The Chairman of the Independent National Election Commission, Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, conducted a training for Somali Police officers on protecting citizens’ rights during elections.

31- The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Mohamud Moalim Abdulled, met in Mogadishu with a delegation from Switzerland Development Cooperation (SDC), led by the Deputy Chief for Horn of Africa Partnerships, Mr. Julien Peissard.

32- The Director of the National Refugees and Displaced Persons Agency, Ahmed Hussein Elmi, participated in Djibouti in a conference on the Regional Migration Fund.

33- The new Director of the Prime Minister’s Office Communication Department and spokesperson, Abdinasir Ahmed Bashir, officially assumed the post.

35- The Local Defence Forces (Ma’awislay) in Xarardheere conducted killed 6 AL Shabab and militants and seized weapons following a military operation in Dumaaye village, Mudug region.