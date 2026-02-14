RADIO MOGADISHU:-Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

Mogadishu, Friday, 13th February, 2026

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has hailed the historic achievement of Somalia securing a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council for the period 2026–2028.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent a heartfelt condolence to the family, relatives, and the Somali medical community on the death of Dr. Omar Adan Adde, who was among the leaders of the country’s health sector.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted a high-level delegation from the United Kingdom led by the Minister for International Development and Africa, Lady Jenny Chapman.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked the President of Egypt for the noticeable role his government plays in supporting unity, sovereignty, and the building of Somalia’s state institutions.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi jointly held a press conference highlighting the historical relationship between Somalia and Egypt, cooperation in security and development, and their shared vision for regional stability and peace.

6- The Egyptian Ministry of Defense presented to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the forces prepared to participate in the African Union mission AUSSOM.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in Doha, Qatar, held productive meetings with various officials of the country, discussing enhancing cooperation in security, economy, and politics.

8- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted Iraqi Ambassador to Somalia Dr. Qahtan Taha Khalaf Al-Janabi, and they discussed strengthening historical relations and bilateral cooperation.

9- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the new Arimas Terminal Lounge at Aden International Airport.

10- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, during an urgent inspection of Aden Airport, ordered that the health vaccination card provided by the Ministry of Health be made free of charge, following a public complaint.

11- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with Germany’s State Minister for Economic Cooperation, Niels Annen, and they discussed in depth the interests of both countries.

12- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre launched the 3rd National Education Conference, focusing this year on reforming and upgrading the national education system, developing the curriculum, enhancing teachers’ skills, and expanding educational opportunities.

13- Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, closed the Somali Language Academy conference (AGA) held in Mogadishu.

14- Members of both houses of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia concluded the debate on Chapter Five of the Provisional Constitution (Draft Constitution).

15- The Federal Republic of Somalia warmly welcomed Sudan’s decision to return to IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development).

16- The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirmed its global diplomatic weight after being elected as a member of the African Union Peace and Security for the 2026–2028 term.

17- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, participated in a ministerial meeting at AU PSC in Addis Ababa, focusing on AUSSOM operations and the situation in Sudan.

18- The Chairperson of the Supreme Court, Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, opened the 8th National Judiciary Conference.

19- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali met with Kenya’s Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Minister Hon. Musalia Mudavadi in Addis Ababa.

20- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moalim Mohamud held a meeting with Algeria’s Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, focusing on judiciary, justice, and mutual exchange of experiences.

21- Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi met in Riyadh with Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev during the World Defence Exhibition 2026.

22- Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism H.E. Daud Aweis Jama closed a workshop on government communications procedures during emergencies, emphasizing the importance of unified messages grounded in reliable information.

23- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moalim Mohamud visited the Supreme Court of Algeria following the signing of a Memorandum of Understating to strengthen judicial cooperation.

24- Minister of Petroleum and Minerals Dahir Shire Mohamed met in Johannesburg with global investors, including the Empire Investment Bank (China) and the President of the Chamber of Commerce of South Africa, Adv. Mtho Xulu.

25- Minister of Education Farax Sheikh Abdulqadir spoke at the 3rd National Education Conference stating that they have extended education services to liberated areas formerly controlled by extremists.

26- Minister of Education, Heritage and Higher Education Farax Sheikh Abdulqadir, addressing the 3rd National Education Conference, highlighted tangible achievements in expanding education services, especially in recently liberated areas from extremist groups.

27- Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moalim Mohamud held a fruitful meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Justice, Hon. Yılmaz Tunç, discussing justice and judiciary cooperation between the two nations.

28- Somali Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, at the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) headquarters in Saudi Arabia, met with the Secretary-General, General Mohammed bin Sadi Al-Moghedi.

29- Ministers of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moalim Mohamud and Algeria’s Minister Lotfi Boudjemaa signed a bilateral agreement in Algiers to strengthen cooperation in justice and law between the two countries.

30- The Ministries of Education, Heritage and Higher Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Djibouti officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation in higher education and research.

31- Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Haji Aadan held a productive meeting in Geneva with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

32- The National Electoral Commission delivered voter registration equipment for the local council elections to Jalalaqsi district in Hiiraan region.

33- Minister of Trade and Industry Jamal Mohamed Hassan inaugurated in Nairobi the Somalia-Kenya Trade Week, showcasing investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

34- Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Daud Aweis Jama, on a working visit to Qatar, visited the Al Jazeera Media Institute in Doha and held bilateral discussions with Institute Director Eman Al Amri.

35- Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi signed a military cooperation agreement with Saudi counterpart Prince Khaled bin Salman, enhancing defense and military cooperation.

36- Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi attended the opening of the Riyadh Defense Exhibition.

37- The Secretary-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISA), Mahad Mohamed Salad, participated in the 7th meeting of Arab Intelligence Agencies chiefs, focusing on cooperation, collaboration, and information exchange among Arab intelligence services.

38- Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle attended the annual diplomatic gathering at Kenya’s State House hosted by President William Ruto, focusing on strengthening international relations in the new year.

39- Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Hamza Aden Hadow, officially broke ground on the ambassadorial residence construction at the Somali Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

40- The National Telecommunication Agency (HIQ) and the Turkish Information and Communication Agency (BTK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in electronic communications.

41- The Director-General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), Ahmed Moalim Hassan, provided further details about an aviation accident at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

42- The Commander of the Somali National Army, General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, met with the U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Defense Official in Somalia, Col. Wills.

43- The Commander of the Somali National Army, General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, formally inspected the Turkish naval vessel TCG Sancaktar as it docked at the port.