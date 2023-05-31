Mogadishu, Wednesday, 31 May, 2023

1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was detailing the agreement of the National Consultative Council, told the parliament that any political agreement, legislation and amendment to the constitution that is not passed by the parliament is illegal and cannot work in the country.

2- The National Consultative Council has concluded its meeting in Mogadishu and announced that the country is moving from the old political system to a system where the people have the power to exercise their rights of One Person One Vote.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has officially opened the 3rd Session of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with some traditional elders from the regions of Sool and Sanaag, and once again called on the warring parties in Laas Caanood to find a negotiated solution to the current conflict, and the government is ready to play a role in peacemaking and facilitating negotiations.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated Turkish President Erdogan for his re-election in office.

6- In his vision of implementing a reconciliation policy, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with the leaders of Jubbaland State and discussed ways to form an inclusive administration and reconciliation in Gedo Region.

7- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the funeral prayer for the late Col. Osman Mohamed Jelle, who was one of the members of the Supreme Revolutionary Council of the Somali military government.

8- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, had a farewell meeting with the American ambassador, Larry Andre, whose tenure in the country has come to an end.

9- The meeting of the National Consultative Council heard a briefing report from the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Somali National Army.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has opened the Somali Economic Conference where business and investment opportunities related to the country’s production in the fields of Agriculture, Fisheries, Industry and Energy were presented.

11- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, met with the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, at the summit of the African Development Bank in Sharm el-Sheikh, and they discussed programs for economic development and debt relief in Somalia.

12- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Noor, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Port of Barawe in the capital of South West State.

13- The National Consultative Council commended the people and the Puntland administration for the local council elections, while calling for the elections to take place peacefully in the remaining.

14- The Chairman of the Upper House, Mr. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, has officially closed the Mogadishu Book Fair in the capital.

15- The Office of the Prime Minister has warmly welcomed the approval of funds amounting to 20.5 million Euros intended by the European Union to support the Federal Government of Somalia.

16- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

17- The Federal Government of Somalia has condemned the cowardly attack by the Kharijites Al Shabab on the African Union Military Base (ATMIS) in Bulo Mareer. The Somali government has also praised the counter-attack by the Somali National Army and its international friends who destroyed the Kharijites who launched the attack and the weapons they were carrying.

18- The governments of Qatar, the United States and Britain have announced that they will support Somalia with 10.5 million dollars.

19- The Somali National Army, with the help of the local people, foiled an attack by the Kharijites Al Shabab in Masagaway, Galgudud region, killing 30 Kharijites and wounding many others.

20- The Chief of the Somali Police Force who participated in the East African Police Chiefs’ Conference (Eapcco) in Ethiopia.

21- The Somali National Army has captured two Kharijites leaders in Ceel Dheer Disrict of Galgaduud region. The two, are Mukhtar Muhammad Mohamud, alias Aw Mohamud and Aseyr Muhammad Mohamud (Ayatullah).

22- The Chief of Somali National Police held a meeting to speed up the security of the capital with the officers of the Ciiltire mission.

23- The Commander of the National Armed Forces visited some of the districts that were liberated from the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists.

24- The Minister of State for Health of Somalia has launched a program to accelerate polio eradication efforts.

25- The security forces in Mogadishu have arrested two people who were in possession of military uniforms, other weapons and explosives.

26- The meeting of the Forum of Somali Mayors has been concluded in Mogadishu.

27- The Somali National Army and the international friends carried out a military offensive in Kurtun Warey District of Lower Shabelle Region, killing more than 30 Kharijites.

28- Security forces in Mogadishu have seized vehicles carrying explosives in Bakaaraha Market. The suspects linked to the explosives were also arrested.

