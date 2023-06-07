1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excelleny Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed the EAC summit’s approval of Somalia’s request to join the East African Economic Cooperation.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, congratulated the re-elected President of Turkey and attended the inauguration of President Erdogan in Ankara.

3- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre has warned that misinformation, disinformation and fake news pose a real threat to the national security and social harmony, as he opens a national conference in Mogadishu to combat the menace.

4- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has urged for the acceleration of liberating the remaining areas in the hands of Kharijites Al Shabab.

5- H.E. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has kicked off a series of meetings with various ministries and other government institutions aimed at reviewing their progress and ensuring accountability for their commitments.

6- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre, said the cabinet has a role to play in the implementation of the election model proposal of the National Consultative Council.

7- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has opened a conference on the Implementation of the Federalization of Justice and Custodial Corps aimed at upholding the rule of law.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre, chaired the meeting of the sub-committee of the cabinet on the Pillar of Justice and Independent Judiciary.

9- H.E. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre meets German State Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth to discuss ways to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has appointed the Organizing Committee for the commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

11- The final exams of the country’s secondary schools ended successfully.

12- Representatives from Somalia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Britain and the United States held a meeting in Doha to discuss the situation in Somalia in terms of security, politics and humanitarian.

13- The new envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations in charge of Somalia and the Head of UNSOM Mrs. Catriona Laing has arrived in Mogadishu to take up her role.

14- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt in Oslo, as they discussed the ties between the two countries.

15- Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia Dr. Elmi Mohamud Nur held an important meeting with the heads of private banks operating in the country.

16- Minister of Finance Dr. Elmi Mohamud Nur has officially opened a meeting of the finance ministries of the Federal Government of Somalia and those of the Federal Member States in the country.

17- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweis Jama and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Somalia Mukhtar Mohamed Ware discussed the cooperation between the two countries.

18- The Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals of Somalia has instructed companies and oil traders to register with the ministry.

19- The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Isaaq Mursal who participated in the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) in Lusaka.

20- The security forces have arrested 10 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab in Baidoa town in South West State. The arrest is a blow to the terrorists who were planning to conduct attacks against civilians.

21- The Somali Military Court sentenced a member of Daesh terrorist group, Warsame Abdi Hassan Adan to 15 years in prison.

22- The Banadir Regional Court sentenced 36 foreign criminals who were found to be illegally fishing in Somali waters. The criminals who are citizens of Iran and Pakistan were each sentenced to pay a fine of 11 thousand dollars.

23- The Danab unit of the Somali National Army with the support of the international partners have conducted an attack on the outskirts of Kismayo city and killed 3 important members of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

24- The Minister of Interior, Mr. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, briefed the Interior Committee of the Upper House on the plans of reconciliation and federalism.

25- The Minister of Defense, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, met with the Commander of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, General Fayyad Al Ruwaili, and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

26- The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has killed in Afgoye District in South West State, the leader of the Kharijites Al Shabab in charge of extorting businessmen and the people of Mogadishu by the name Ali Raho.

27- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) laid the foundation stone of a road named after the former President of Somalia Ali Mahdi Mohamed in Abdiaziz District of Mogadishu.

28- The Forum on Humanitarian Affairs and Relief in the country has been concluded in Kismayo in Jubaland State.

29- The middle school exams in the Banadir Region have been officially concluded. A total of 31,688 students have participated.

30- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali {Abu-Mansur} said the flights of Somali pilgrims going to Hajj this year have officially started.

31- The Somali Police Force has a new facility of fixing boats intended for the Coast Guard. The facility was established with the help from the the European Union.

32- The National Disaster Management Agency and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Agency have provided assistance to some of the people displaced by the Kharijites Al Shabab.

33- Chief of the Somali National Army Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rage attended the 46th anniversary of the Djibouti National Army.