1- National Consultation Forum to kick off in Mogadishu today, with crucial national agenda on the table for discussion.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud briefed the Arab League Summit about the progress Somalia has made in the war to liberate the country from the Kharijites Al-Shabab, the plan of the Somali army to take over its security, debt relief and stabilization of the country.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also said at the Arab League Summit that he welcomes the return of the Arab Republic of Syria to the organization, on the other hand he reiterated the call for the conflicting parties in Sudan to stop the war and resolve their differences through dialogue.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held meetings with some of the leaders who attended the Arab League Summit in Jeddah.

5- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Binu Hamad Al Thani, in the city of Doha.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud briefed the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and businessmen about the investment opportunities in Somalia.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Somali military officers who are undergoing training in Qatar, urging them to prepare to participate in the operations to liberate the country from the Kharijites of Al Shabab.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, has launched the implementation of the laws of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority which is in line with the international standards of aviation organizations.

9- PM Hamza Abdi Barre chaired a high level security meeting in Mogadishu, in which he lauded and encouraged the security forces to maintain their hold on the capital and remain relentless in their pursuit wrestling the remaining areas from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, is attending the African Development Bank’s summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre inaugurated the National Conference of Somali Youth aimed at implementing the national youth policy in the near future.

12- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, held a meeting with the National Economic Council, which discussed the priorities for the development of the country’s economy and the debt relief program.

13- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has instructed the directors general and managers of government agencies to promote transparency, accountability and fight corruption, and said that the government wants full transparency in providing services to the of public.

14- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre participated in an event to officially announce the winners of the program for the recruitment of new teachers in government schools.

15- IMF concludes Fifth Review of the Extended Credit Facility for Somalia.

16- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Abshir Omar Jama has arrived in New York City to attending an international conference of fund raising for countries affected by the severe drought in East Africa.to offer financial assistance to East African countries affected by drought.

17- The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia opened in Mogadishu the first part of the consultation meeting on the preparation of the national strategy for media and communication.

18- The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency seize illegal military consignments at Mogadishu Port and Aden Adde Airport. The contraband was intended for use by the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorist group.

19- Wadajir District Police forces with the help of the people of the area foiled an explosion attack of the terrorists who wanted to harm the people.

20- The Somali Armed Forces Court sentenced several soldiers who carried out a deadly attack against civilians at the Sinai junction in Mogadishu on February 27 of this year.

21- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Moalim Mohamud, opened a technical meeting to discuss the implementation of the justice and disciplinary process that was recently agreed by the National Dialogue Council.

22- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of the Somaliland, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, opened the 2nd meeting of the Somali mayors’ forum in Mogadishu.

23- Military officials from the frontline countries in charge of the upcoming military offensive against Al Shabab held a consultation meeting in Mogadishu.

24- Defense Minister Abduqadir Mohamed Nur attend the closing ceremony of military training in Uganda for a special unit of Somali National Army.

25- The Minister of Education of Somali Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir Sheikh and the Director General of the Qatar Development Fund Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari discuss ways of cooperation in education sector following a meeting in Doha.