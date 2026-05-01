Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing Mogadishu, Friday, 1st May, 2026

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted a dinner at Villa Somalia for Somali traditional leaders who came from both inside and outside the country.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended a traditional ceremony for the inauguration of Ugas Abdirizak Ugas Abdullahi Ugas Hashi Ugas Fara’adde, which took place in Mogadishu.

3- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia, Cyprian Kibai Iringo, and they discussed strengthening the bilateral partnership, especially in security, economy, and the development of diplomatic relations.

4- The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, accompanied by ministers and lawmakers, arrived in Baydhabo.

5- Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Saleh Ahmed Jama, received a delegation from UN Women led by Mrs. Anna Mutavati, Regional Director for Africa, East and Southern Africa.

6- Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Ahmed Jama chaired the Platform for Coordination of Countering Extremist Thought.

7- The Political Organizations began a strong campaign aimed at preparing for local council and state level elections in the South West State.

8- The Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi participated in a review meeting on governance and good administration related to security agencies, which was attended by officials from the Federal Government of Somalia, the World Bank, and international partners.

9- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, H.E. Daud Aweis Jama, had a fruitful meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Somalia, Wang Yu, discussing enhancing bilateral cooperation between Somalia and China, especially in media, culture, and the arts.

10- Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Haji Aden, delivered a speech at the launch of the Africa-wide Vaccination Strategy led by the Africa CDC.

11- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a telephone discussion with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

12- The Ministry of Interior inaugurated the Bulsho Project aimed at linking the government with the people in Mogadishu.

13- The Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail chaired the high-level meeting of the Ministry, focusing on strengthening national security and improving the ministry’s work processes.

14- The Ministry of Higher Education and Heritage announced the appointment of the National Curriculum Review Committee to implement the recommendations from the National Education Review Conference held earlier this year.

15- The National Army, with international partners, conducted operations in the Bay region and killed 22 members of Kharijites Al Shabab.

16- Somalia has become the first country in Africa to implement the Civilian Protection Policy, after the Ministry of Defense and CIVIC signed a mutual agreement to strengthen civilian protection during military operations and armed conflicts.

17- Commander of the Somali National Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, officially inaugurated the conference of Intelligence Chiefs of countries united in the East African Community (EAC).

18- Commander of the Somali National Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, visited the Somali Army’s bases in Waajid, Bakool region.

19- Commissioner of the Somali Prison Service, Major General Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Mogadishu H.E. Wang Yu, discussing prison electrification, improving communications, and training prison officers.

20- The Chairperson of the National Independent Board of Human Rights, Dr. Maryam Qassim, met with UNICEF Somalia Representative, Mrs. Sandra Lattouf, to strengthen cooperation and collaboration between the Board and UNICEF.

21- Deputy Interior Minister, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Abdihakim Ashkir, has attended a ceremony in which the new Commissioner of the National Refugee and Statelessness Agency Liban Abdi Egal took office from his predecessor Ahmed Hussein Elimi.

22- Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Haji Aden, officially inaugurated the renovated Maternal and Child Health Department at Forlanini Hospital in Mogadishu, as part of the implementation of the health collaboration agreement between Somalia and Italy.