Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

Mogadishu, Friday, 20th February, 2026

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired a meeting between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Future Council, held at Villa Somalia, in which existential issues were discussed, including elections, completion of the constitution, droughts, and the fight against the Kharijites (extremists).

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted a luncheon for the members of the Future Council who are in Mogadishu following a government invitation.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated the Somali people and the entire Muslim Ummah on the holy month of Ramadan, calling for solidarity with Somalis affected by the country’s drought.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a productive telephone discussion with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, focusing on strengthening and advancing the strategic relationship between the two countries.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud participated in a high-level meeting on the future of the United Nations, held in Addis Ababa, as part of key summit activities of the African Union Heads of State Summit.

6- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who congratulated the Somali people on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, urged unity and solidarity, and encouraged mercy for those affected by drought.

7- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with the Qatar Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullahi Bin Salim Al-Nucaymi, and they discussed intensifying cooperative ties between Somalia and Qatar.

8- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama delivered an important address at the Africa Trade Conference, emphasizing investment opportunities for Somalia in the areas of ports, agriculture, and fishing.

9- Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail officially has received weapons and equipment belonging to a unit of the Special Police to the Harmacad group.

10- Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism H.E. Daud Aweis Jama inaugurated the Ramadan quiz competition, congratulating the national media for the 16th year of the program’s public discussion competition.

11- Minister of Energy and Water Resources Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame welcomed the new Director of the WFP Office for Somalia, Hameed Nuru, focusing on strengthening water governance and the use of modern water data systems.

12- The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs held a Coordination Conference on Social Protection in Mogadishu to bolster cooperation among the Federal Government, Federal Member States, and partners to accelerate social protection programs.

13- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali hosted Mousa Jama Ali, the Special Envoy of IGAD for South Sudan, and they discussed strengthening peace and security cooperation in the region.

14- Ministers of Defense, Interior, and the Army Chief of Staff visited the Sabiid and Caanoole areas in Lower Shabelle to formally rebuild the families displaced earlier by the Kharijites group.

15- Minister of Trade and Industry Jamal Mohamed Hassan met in Addis Ababa with Claver Gatete, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Africa, to discuss trade and investment opportunities in Somalia.

16- Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, to discuss boosting bilateral cooperation.

17- Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali officially opened the Joint High Committee for the Dowlad-Kaab project, emphasizing the importance of the project for governance.

18- Minister of Petroleum Dahir Shire Mohamed described as historic milestone, noting the departure of the ship Cagri Bey from Turkey, which will carry out oil exploration off Somali coasts.

19- Minister of Finance Bihi Iman Ige presided over the 24th meeting of Finance Ministers of the Federal Member States and the Banadir region, focusing on strengthening cooperation and coordination of the country’s financial management framework.

20- Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism H.E. Daud Aweis Jama led a delegation from the Northwest State of Somalia, led by the Information Minister Ahmed Diriye, on a visit.

21- Minister of Defense and the Army Chief of Staff sent congratulations to the Somali Air Force on the 66th anniversary of its founding, praising its role in national defense and counter-terrorism.

22- Turkey said farewell to the Cağri Bey ship, which is approaching Somalia to conduct oil exploration off the country’s shores.

23- The African Union communiqué firmly condemned the illegal recognition allegedly granted by Israel to Somaliland’s region in northern Somalia, reiterating their stance on protecting Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

24- Somali Ambassador to Tanzania Ilyas Ali Hassan, formally handed over to the Somali governments’ officials documents allowing Somalia to print and issue the East African Community (EAC) passport.

25- The Director General of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation, Omar Ali Afrah, chaired a meeting on the plan for constructing roads and the drainage system at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

26- Dr. Maryam Qasim, Chairperson of the Independent National Human Rights Committee, met with Kirsten Young, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Somalia.

27- Somali Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Abdulaziz Mohamud Mohamed has formally presented his credentials as the ambassador to Hungary

