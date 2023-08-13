The Federal Parliament of Somalia held an inquiry meeting to ask questions to the Minister of Sports and Youth, Mohamed Barre Mohamud on Sunday.

The meeting was intended to satisfy the members of the parliament and the Somali people in general inquiries that were linked to the Ministry of Sports and Youth and how they operate in delivering services to the people.

The session was chaired by the First Deputy Chairperson of the Lower House of the People, Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar and the second Deputy Chairperson, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow.