The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Sunday in his office at the ministry, the Special Envoy on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Suldaan Said Ahmed, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments of shared interest, highlighting the commitment of both parties to collaborate on peace and stability initiatives.