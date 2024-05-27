The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Monday in his office at the ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed, and discussed with him strategies for increasing coordination and the necessity of concerted efforts and simplifying operations to provide optimal service to citizens.

During the meeting, several significant matters were addressed, including the management of official passports, such as service and diplomatic passports, and the potential for collaborative tracking and monitoring of shipments through an electronic system prior to printing.

Discussions also revolved around expediting procedures once the Ministry’s requirements for printing passports were met, ensuring prompt processing without any delays.