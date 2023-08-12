Former Al-Shabaab terrorists have surrendered to Somali National Army in Dinsor district in Bay region named Hassan Moalim Aweys who was known as Jindullah by the Al-Shabaab terrorists and Abdullahi Ibrahim Mohamed known as Jabal.

The two individuals were in the militant group for 3 years and took part in several fights for the militia but they said that they want to step on the righteous path.

Recently more and more terrorist insurgents are surrendering to the National Army and saying that the path of the Al-Shabaab is cruel and they intend to destroy the people of this country.