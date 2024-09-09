In an exclusive interview with Somali National TV, Italian Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, underscored the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship between Italy and Somalia.

The discussion delved into the extensive history of cooperation and future collaboration opportunities aimed at bolstering Somalia’s economic and security sectors.

Ambassador Daccò Coppi emphasized Italy’s ongoing commitment to Somalia, noting significant support in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, the blue economy, and mining.

He highlighted that while these areas hold immense growth potential, security remains crucial for driving sustainable development.

The Ambassador revealed that Italy, in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the Italian Agency for Cooperation, has launched initiatives to establish support centers for small and medium-sized enterprises in Mogadishu, Kismayo, and Baidoa.

These centers are designed to foster entrepreneurship and economic growth. Additionally, Italy is facilitating Somali entrepreneurs’ participation in international trade fairs through dedicated funding, further strengthening private sector ties between the two nations.

On security, Ambassador Daccò Coppi outlined Italy’s substantial contributions, including military support through the European Training Mission for Somali Armed Forces, leadership of the EUCAP mission to enhance police and maritime security, and scholarships for Somali cadets at Italian academies. Italian forces have also been actively involved in training Somali police in Djibouti.

He highlighted Italy’s recent donation of four Bell 412EPX helicopters to Somalia to support security and peace efforts against terrorism.

The Ambassador also stated the imminent finalization of a memorandum of understanding between Somali school management and Italy’s National School of Administration, aimed at boosting educational collaboration.

Furthermore, 22 Somali students have been awarded scholarships to study in Italy, and the restoration of Casa d’Italia is underway to celebrate cultural heritage.

Ambassador Daccò Coppi revealed Italy’s support for the TPSS project, committing €4 million for the initial phase and a second phase of €20 million to enhance infrastructure, capacity building, public services, and economic growth in Somalia.

By: Abdiaziz Loyal