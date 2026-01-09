The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, the Republic of Maldives, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Yemen, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation;

Recalling the earlier statement of 27 December 2025, by the Foreign Ministers rejecting Israel’s recognition of the “Somaliland” Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia;

Express their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to “Somaliland” Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on 6 January 2026.

State that the said visit constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and United Nations Charter.

Reaffirm their unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Underline that encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.

Emphasize that respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability.

Commend the Federal Republic of Somalia’s commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law.

Express their commitment in continuing to support diplomatic and legal measures taken by Somalia to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.

Stress that Israel should fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honor its obligations in compliance with international law, and demand immediate revocation of the recognition issued by Israel.