The Governor of Banadir and the Mayor of Mogadishu, HE Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale (Madale) talked about the explosion that the Al-Shabaab terrorists carried out in 2017 on 14th of October in the Zobe junction said that the militant group made their priority in destroying the lives and property of the Somali people.

The Mayor said that the Government and the people joined hands to eliminate the terrorist militia and liberate the country, and pointed out that he witnessed elders (who seem to be in their 90s) at the frontlines fighting for their people and country.

“I witnessed elders who were in their 90s at the frontlines because they wanted to eliminate the terrorist militia who extort, kill and destroy their property, they wanted to live peacefully, and to do that they go to the frontlines to fight the enemy”, Governor Madale said

The people are now determined to fight for what is theirs and remove the terrorist militants from their homes and the whole country at large.

Mayor Madale urged every Somali person to take their role in the removal of the terrorists with their wealth, lives, or their words. The only way to have peace and prosperity in Somalia is if the government and the people unite against the enemy.