The Military Court of the Federal Government of Somalia heard a murder case that started with a fight between young people on a social media platform known as TikTok.

The murder of Said Abdi Ali began with a fight between two young social media influencers named Sharmarke Hussein Jama and Mohamed Faarah occurred on 29th June 2023.

The two rivals who were fighting on social media made an appointment for a face-to-face fight in an area between Dalmar Hospital and Banadir Peace Garden in Mogadishu.

Sharmarke brought with him Mohamed Abukar Dayah and Mohamed Ali Osman (Suley), both of whom are part of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and both were brought in front of the court.

A fight over a girl created the whole incident that led to the death of Said Abdi Ali who was near that area and was trying to separate the two people fighting.

After the office of the Attorney General provided evidence to the court and the defense lawyers talked to the court, both sides asked the court to consider and review the case.

The Chairman of the Military Court Hassan Ali Nur (Shute) who closed the hearing said that the court will decide on the case.