Court of the Armed Forces of Somalia handed down an eight-year prison sentence to two IS militants namely, Abdiqani Adan Ali and Ahmed Ali Diriye after finding them guilty of their involvement with the group

Both were also former members of the Khawarij al-Shabaab, but they were misguided to join the IS militia through a social media platform known as telegram.

On the 16th of October this year, the security forces on patrol caught Abdiqani, while he had a bag containing two F1 bombs, that he intended to hand over to Ahmed Ali Diriye who was in the front row of the Alnur Mosque, at Dabkayo-madow, in Dharkenley district.

After a long investigation, the Prosecution Office of the Military Court requested to join both cases together and make a trial in this case, it was granted on the 11th of this month.

The Judge of the Military Court, who gave enough time to the parties in the case, finally sentenced Abdiqani Adan Ali and Ahmed Ali Diriye to eight years in military prison each, according to the Chairman of the Armed Forces Court Major Hassan Ali Nur Shute.