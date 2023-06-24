The Minister of Defense of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Abdikadir Mohamed Nur has on Saturday transferred the position of the Somali National Army to the newly appointed Commander General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin from his predecessor Gen. Odewa Yusuf Rage.

The Minister also transferred the positions of the Somali Infantry Command to the newly appointed General Ahmed Adan Ali from the former Commander Gen. Mohamed Tahlil Bihi.

The President of the Federal Republic has appointed the two Commanders of the Somali National Army and the Infantry, amidst the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists and the liberation of the areas they control in huge progress.