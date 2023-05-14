The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Elmi Mohamud Nur delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by all the Finance Ministers of the Islamic countries and the directors of the Development Banks, and the Minister informed on the improvements of the government in rebuilding and transforming the financial system of the country.

Dr. Elmi also urged the members of the Islamic Bank and the General Director of the bank to work closely and assist the poor Muslim nations who were affected by civil wars like Somalia.

Finally, the Minister asked the Muslim countries to support Somalia in the finalization of the debt relief process.