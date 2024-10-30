The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, today welcomed a delegation from Mideynta Community Services, a Canada-based organization, led by their Chairman, Mr. Mahad, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

The discussion centered on the outcomes of the recent conference held in Uganda from October 22 to 24, focusing on youth resilience and empowerment. Minister Fiqi highlighted the significance of such initiatives, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to supporting efforts that promote youth engagement and foster capacity-building programs.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the Ministry’s support and for the opportunity to collaborate on youth-focused initiatives. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its dedication to building strong partnerships across sectors, working together toward sustainable development and mutual progress.