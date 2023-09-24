The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Ali Haji Aden delivered a speech at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly on the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), which was held in New York City.

The forum was attended by the Minister of Health of the international countries and it focused on how to fight the TB disease that many countries around the world are struggling with.

The Minister of Health said that Tuberculosis (TB) is a global health problem, which affects individuals and communities all over the world, and he noted that TB is a major challenge to the health and development of nations around the world asked for a special attention, commitments, and strategic actions against TB.

The Minister also said that TB is a problem and a serious burden on our communities, and the prevalence of TB in Somalia reflects the wide international gap in access to health care.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Government of Somalia has expanded TB screening and treatment as part of the expansion of the EPHS coverage service and the Ministry plans to gradually expand and improve the provision of services to combat TB so that our society can have quality health.