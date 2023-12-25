The Minister of Health and Social Welfare Dr. Ali Haji Adam officially inaugurated the General Surgery Department at Demartino Hospital. The department underwent extensive renovations, repairs, and received new equipment to enhance its capabilities.

This particular facility had suffered severe damage from a fire that erupted in the anesthesia equipment back in March of 2023. The blaze led to substantial losses, destroying materials and equipment in the affected area.

The event drew attendance from hospital directors, the National Institute of Health Director, the Council of Medical Professionals Secretary, and the Somali Doctors’ Association Chairman. The minister took the opportunity to present certificates of honor to committee members who played pivotal roles in the restoration of the hospital’s operating room and emergency departments.

While expressing gratitude, Minister Ali Haji Adam extended thanks to the Association of Somali Doctors, private and public hospitals, and various institutions that rallied to support Demartino Hospital during its recovery.