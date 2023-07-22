The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Daud Aweis Jama opened a training program for thirty (30) journalists from the Federal Government and Member States in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Minister Daud said that the training program should be held regularly so that the country has journalists who are prepared for any kind of situation or issues that challenge them.

“We need to prepare our journalists for all kinds of changes occurring around the world, even the big news companies like BBC and CNN have training that helps them keep up with all the new issues and challenges”, he added.

Somalia in the 80s used to have one Television and one Radio, and now we can see how fast communication technologies are changing, there are social media, private media, and all those suggest that communication technologies are in constant change”, Minister Jama said.

The Director General of the Ministry of Information, Abdullahi Hayir Duale who spoke at the opening of the training said that this is the second time the Ministry opened such training which is intended for the journalists who are on the frontlines where the government is fighting the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

“The training focuses on production, filming, editing, creating effective programs, and how to stay far from fake news”, DG Abdullahi added.

The Federal Government of Somalia is fighting Al-Shabaab militants on all fronts including the spreading of fake news to the general public, making sure the journalists provide accurate news and not mislead the people.

The journalists who received training same as this before are being encouraged by the Government to foster their knowledge and give them the ability to send news from the frontlines.