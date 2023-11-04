The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Ahmed Moalim Fiqi inaugurated a workshop which was organized by the Banadir Regional Administration for the Enumerator of Conflict Mapping in Banadir region.

In his official remarks, Dr. Fiqi talked about the importance of conflict mapping as each region has unique conflict triggers that require unique solutions on the road to peacebuilding and reconciliation.

The Acting Governor of the Banadir Regional Administration, Hon. Isse Mohamud Gure who was at the workshop stated that land disputes are the main conflict triggers in Banadir, adding that this training is a step towards finding lasting solutions to the recurring conflicts in the region