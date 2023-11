The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation H.E Ahmed Moalim Fiqi opened the Stakeholder Meeting on Elections (NCC Electoral Agreement)

In attendance are the different levels of the government, political parties, and civil society representatives.

“In May of this year, the leadership of our country reached a historic agreement to put the vote and the voice in the hands of the people of Somalia. Our discussions here today will contribute to the implementation of that agreement”.