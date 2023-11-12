The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hassan Moalim Mohamud and his delegation arrived in Cairo, Egypt for an official visit.

The Minister was accompanied by the Attorney General and a Judge from the Supreme Court after getting an official invitation from the Minister of Justice of Egypt, HE Omar Marwan. The two Ministers attended the 39th session of the Justice Committee of the Arab League.

The two sides will have meetings to discuss the strengthening of the justice system and the cooperation between our two nations.