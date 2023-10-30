The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Abdirisaq Omar Mohamed, held a significant meeting with the Deputy Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Somalia and the Coordinator of Humanitarian Aid, George Conway. The discussions revolved around Somalia’s top priorities, encompassing the development of humanitarian aid and security in the nation.

During the meeting, the minister engaged in a dialogue with the UN delegation to underscore Somalia’s commitments towards achieving its long-term vision, particularly the ambitious net goal for the year 2050. Simultaneously, he emphasized the importance of advancing the development of oil and hydrocarbon production in the country.

This high-level exchange exemplifies the ongoing collaboration between Somalia and the United Nations in pursuit of vital humanitarian and developmental objectives. It signifies the government’s dedication to promoting economic growth and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.