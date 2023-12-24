The Somali National Army, in collaboration with the People’s Defense Forces killed over 130 Al-Shabaab fighters and injured others during operations at areas under Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Jubaland states.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that critical areas in the Mudug region, strategically important to Al-Shabaab, were liberated, including Shabeloow, the main road of Adlee, Mount Yagoos, Barag Ismail area, and Ceel-dheer and Masagaway towns.

In Middle Shabelle, National Heroes successfully eliminated Al-Shabaab from the jungle area along the Galgudud border and Middle Shabelle, where the terrorists utilized caves as fortresses.

Extensive operations were conducted in both Middle and Lower Jubba, resulting in the elimination of numerous Al-Shabaab militants. Throughout these operations, a substantial amount of weapons, equipment recovered, and hideouts were destroyed.

The unwavering determination of the Somali National Army and the People’s Defense Forces underscores their commitment to continuing the fight against Al-Shabaab until the complete eradication of terrorists from the country. The Ministry of Defense extends congratulations to the national heroes and expresses gratitude to the Somali people for their steadfast support.