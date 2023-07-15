The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia launched Joint Justice and Corrections Program (JJCP) which was opened by the Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama in Mogadishu.

The Program was attended by the Chief Justice, Bashe Yusuf, line Ministers, Members of the Parliament, and International Partners.

“There can be no society if there is no justice that the society trusts. This JJCP project is based on the community, and the needs of the community, so we must join forces to ensure that our people get justice for all,” the Minister of Justice, Hassan Moalim Mohamud said.