President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has lauded Eritrea’s role in helping Somalia combat the terrorist group al-Shabaab and maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an interview with Eri-TV, the Somali leader said he had frequently visited Eritrea and considered it as his home. He said he came to Eritrea to brief President Isaias Afwerki about the situation in Somalia and the recent developments in the region.

“Our region is a very volatile region. I just came to share with him the perspectives of Somalia about the region. So it was information-sharing and briefing to each other that we do frequently,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to Eritrea for its consistent support to Somalia in its war against al-Shabaab.

“Eritrea has always been with Somalia and we are very much grateful for that. Eritrea has extensively supported Somalia and the war against al-Shabaab. And of course, Eritrea has been in support of preserving the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia and that is the international position of Eritrea. And still it is and His Excellency, the President, reiterated the same to me today. We are very much grateful for that as well,” he said.