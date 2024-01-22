The Federal Government of Somalia welcomes the support of the international community that has stood firmly with its resolve to preserve its non-negotiable sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The Government and its citizens hail the latest diplomatic efforts led by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, which included attending the Extraordinary IGAD Summit in Kampala, the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, a meeting with the Special Envoy of the United States In Charge of the Horn of Africa and the visit to Cairo where he had a meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the meeting with President Sisi, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that Somalia and Egypt are brotherly nations and long-standing allies that have always worked together to create a bright future and sustainable development for their people and strengthened diplomatic, security and political relations between the two countries.

For his part, President Sisi said that Egypt does not take this territorial violation of its Arab League of Nations and African Union ally lightly, adding that Ethiopia’s actions are a great threat to the security, socio-economic and political welfare of the people of Somalia and the region. “Egypt will not allow anyone to threaten Somalia or affect its security,” he said.

The international community stands with Somalia in condemning Ethiopia’s reckless pursuits and meddling in Somalia’s affairs in a deliberate move aimed at undermining the Federal Government of Somalia’s achievements and progress in the war against terrorism while endangering the security of the Horn of Africa region, Africa and the world as a whole.