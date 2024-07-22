The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, inaugurated the Somali Diaspora Conference on Monday in Doha in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, and the Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The two-day conference, themed “Harnessing the Power of the Somali Diaspora for a Better and Prosperous Somalia,” has attracted over 250 participants, including high-ranking officials such as ministers and ambassadors from Somalia, as well as representatives of Somali communities and expatriate activists from various European and American countries and the Arabian Gulf.

The conference aims to foster a comprehensive dialogue on several issues, focusing on the current situation in Somalia with particular attention to education, entrepreneurship, culture, and identity, and covering youth empowerment, the encouragement of return and investment in Somalia, and other significant topics, seeking to leverage the knowledge, skills, and resources of the Somali diaspora to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar for hosting the conference and recognized it as a strategic partner in Somalia’s development efforts, emphasizing that the primary objective is to tap into the strength and expertise of the diaspora to strengthen connections between citizens at home and the diaspora. He urged participants to seek out investment and collaboration opportunities, highlighting the crucial role of the diaspora in advancing growth and prosperity in Somalia.

The conference is set to generate actionable recommendations and initiatives that will pave the way for enhanced collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia and its diaspora, aiming to drive long-term stability and progress in Somalia.