Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam inaugurated the construction of a state Ministry of Health facility in Jubbaland State. The health facility comes at a crucial time, as the region grapples with health challenges resulting from floods and related diseases.

Addressing the significance of the new health center, Prime Minister Hamza emphasised the importance of proactive measures to combat diseases prevalent in the wake of the floods. He directed federal and state-level Health Ministries to remain vigilant, particularly in preventing infectious diseases arising from contaminated water. The Prime Minister underscored the necessity for a clear and robust plan to safeguard civilians against health threats.

In a meeting with the leadership of Jubbaland’s Ministry of Health, plans were presented to address the aftermath of torrential rains and outline various services aimed at supporting the community in Jubbaland.