The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, inaugurate the National Blood Bank.

The opening ceremony was attended by ministers of the federal government, members of the parliament and the Senate, representatives of international organizations working in the health sector, in addition to other guests of honor.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare indicated that the opening of the National Blood Bank will facilitate the process of obtaining blood in case of emergency and need for it.

In turn, the Prime Minister explained that building a blood bank is one of the clear criteria for improving the health sector in the country.