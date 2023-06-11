The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre laid the foundation stone for the Center for Emergency at the Madina Hospital, which will be used to treat the people who are severely wounded by the disasters of the country.

This Center which will be built in a modern way will cost around one million two and fifty thousand dollars ($1,250,000) that will be contributed by the people and the government of Somalia.

The Center will consist of 47 beds that will be used to receive the wounded people.