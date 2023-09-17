The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hamza Abdi Barre and a delegation he led left for the United States of America to attend the United Nations General Assembly taking place in New York.

The Prime Minister will deliver a speech at the General Assembly and discuss the latest developments in Somalia in the areas of security and resolution, decreasing poverty, health, education, economic development, production, human rights, justice, building government agencies, and climate change.

Prime Minister Hamza will have several sideline meetings while he is in the US, starting with the Secretary-General of the UN and other officials from the US.

Prime Minister Barre will also meet the Somali community in the United States and brief them on the situation of the country including the successful elimination of the Al-Shabaab terrorists and the liberation of dozens of areas from their control.