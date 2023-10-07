The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hamza Abdi Barre received the leader of the Sool, Sanad and Ceyn (SSC) administration, Abdikadir Mohamed Aw-Ali (Firdhiye) at his office today.

Prime Minister Hamza listened to the current humanitarian situation and security in the region from Mr. Firdhiye.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Federal Government of Somalia is committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty and unity, and believes that the conflicts can be solved through dialogue.