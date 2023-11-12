The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) delivered food aid to the flood affected people in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Southwest State.

In response to the growing difficult situation, SoDMA has sent 7 tons of foodstuffs to the city of Baidoa, which was hit by heavy floods caused by autumn rains that also rained in many areas of the southern and central regions of the country.

The heavy rains caused half a million to be displaced and more than 1 million affected as the Prime Minister said yesterday.

The Minister of Information said that the people affected by the flash floods in the country could rise to 1.2 million as the death toll of the floods rise to 31, with over half a million left their homes due to the autumn rains that hit the whole country.