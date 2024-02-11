The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, received on Sunday in his office at the ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Cyprian Kubai Iringo, and extended his best wishes for success in his new role. In response, Ambassador Cyprian Iringo conveyed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to represent Kenya in Somalia, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening the longstanding ties between the two neighboring nations.

The meeting underscored both parties’ shared commitment to fostering enhanced bilateral relations and cooperation across various domains including security, economic development, and trade.