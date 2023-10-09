Somali Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa on Sunday received Ambassador of Arab league, Dr. Walid Hamed and Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia, Spephan Auer in Addis Ababa and discussed on ways to promote relations among those nation with our country.

The Ambassadors showed solidarity and support with the Somalia Government and its efforts on the offensive war against Al-Shabaab terrorists during their discussion at the Somali Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, officially presented his credentials to the President of Ethiopia, Sahle Work Zewde about a week ago.