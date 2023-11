The Commander of the 16th Brigade of the Somali National Army’s Danab, Colonel Aidurus Mohamed Hussein had a meeting with the Commander of the 5th Brigade of the Burundi forces who serve under ATMIS, Brigadier Gen. Jean Claude Niyiburana.

The Commanders discussed strengthening the security of the Hirshabelle State and the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Somali Army and ATMIS.