Three Al Shabaab terrorist group leaders have been killed following a special operation carried out by the Somali National Army and Civil Defense Forces in Galmudug State. The successful operation took place last night at Ceel La Helay village in Galgudud region.

The executed criminals have now been identified as Ali Guled who was the leader of the militants in Galmudug, while Shuke Ali Dheg and Isse Barre are known to have played major roles in attacks against civilians and their property in the region.

The meticulously-executed operation dealt a significant blow to the terror group and is one amongst many such operations aimed at eliminating the Al Shabaab menace by the end of this year.

The Federal Government of Somalia expresses its gratitude to the locals who worked tirelessly to make the operation a success. Community efforts are essential for fostering cooperation and strengthening the relationship between the government and its citizens against this common enemy.

The commitment of the government to punish the Kharijite conspirators shows its determination to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. By actively pursuing justice, the government aims to ensure the safety and security of its people and protect the country from further harm.

The Federal Government of Somalia remains committed to carrying out the ongoing operations in strict compliance with its obligations under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Human Rights law, Sharia Law and Somali customary rules of warfare.