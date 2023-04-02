The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), through the Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing (MoPWRH), signs a USD $45 million output agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support drought-affected persons recently arriving in the municipalities of Mogadishu, Baidoa, and Garowe. This is additional financing (AF2) to the USD 20M emergency response provided by the World Bank under the contingent emergency response component (CERC) that is being carried out under the Somalia Urban Resilience Project Phase II (SURP-II).

The agreement was signed in Mogadishu on April 2, 2023, by Hon. Ismail Abdirahman Sheikh Bashir, the federal minister for public works, reconstruction, and housing, and the IOM Chief of Mission, Mr. Frantz Celestin.

IOM, on behalf of the Federal Government, will be providing direly needed nutrition and health services along with shelter support, cash assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in newly established settlements in Mogadishu, Baidoa, and Garowe which are receiving high numbers of families seeking refuge from the ongoing severe drought in the country.

During the signing event, Minister Bashir thanked the IOM for their support, which will help alleviate the suffering of displaced persons in large towns. He also took the opportunity to applaud the World Bank’s country partnership framework (CPF) approach and thank the Bank for its ongoing support. He noted that the financing being delivered through his ministry shows growing confidence in the government’s capacity to manage both large-scale emergency services as well as long-term development projects.