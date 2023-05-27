The Federal Government of Somalia strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that occurred at the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Front Operating Base in Buulo-mareer area of Lower Shabelle Region.

The Federal Government of Somalia conveys its deepest sympathies to the people and leadership of the Republic of Uganda, the African Union Transition in Somalia at large, as well as the Somali National Armed Forces. We condole with the victims’ families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Our security forces have demonstrated strength and resilience in fighting terrorism through the years and will not relent in their efforts to rid Somalia and the region of the Al Shabaab menace.

The Federal Government of Somalia sincerely appreciates the efforts of all its partners and the unity witnessed during this incident. This culture of cooperation and coordination between all stakeholders will yield the desired goal – a Somalia free from the scourge of terrorism.

To our heroes who paid the ultimate price, your sacrifices will never be forgotten.