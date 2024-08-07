The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, participated in the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the Foreign Ministers’ level, which commenced on Wednesday in Jeddah. On the sidelines of the meeting, he discussed with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

Minister Ahmed Fiqi emphasized Somalia’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the organization to enhance its role and advance joint initiatives, while also providing an update on the political, economic, humanitarian, and security developments in Somalia.

In response, Secretary-General Taha commended the Somali government’s dedicated efforts towards achieving development, stability, and counterterrorism and reaffirmed the OIC’s steadfast support for Somalia’s strategic goals and objectives.